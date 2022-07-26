INFOGRAPHIC: Co-existing with alligators

We're in the midst of summer, which means the gator sightings are becoming more prevalent — this also means unfortunate incidents involving injury and death are on the rise.
EXAMPLES: Bitten arm | Amputation | Death
For that reason, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has some simple tips for the public to keep you and your pets safe.
- Swim only during the day and in designated areas. It's not considered safe for pets to swim in these areas.
- Make sure your pets are on a leash and a safe distance from the water's edge.
There's also a brochure with more tips to allow you and the alligators native to the area to peacefully co-exist. You can also get information on reporting nuisance gators.