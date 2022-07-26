Watch Now
NewsProtecting Paradise

INFOGRAPHIC: Co-existing with alligators

Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 08:05:53-04
We're in the midst of summer, which means the gator sightings are becoming more prevalent — this also means unfortunate incidents involving injury and death are on the rise.

EXAMPLES: Bitten arm | Amputation | Death

For that reason, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has some simple tips for the public to keep you and your pets safe.

  • Swim only during the day and in designated areas. It's not considered safe for pets to swim in these areas.
  • Make sure your pets are on a leash and a safe distance from the water's edge.

There's also a brochure with more tips to allow you and the alligators native to the area to peacefully co-exist. You can also get information on reporting nuisance gators.

Download it here [PDF]

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019