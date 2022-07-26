INFOGRAPHIC: Co-existing with alligators

FWC

We're in the midst of summer, which means the gator sightings are becoming more prevalent — this also means unfortunate incidents involving injury and death are on the rise.

For that reason, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has some simple tips for the public to keep you and your pets safe.

Swim only during the day and in designated areas. It's not considered safe for pets to swim in these areas.

Make sure your pets are on a leash and a safe distance from the water's edge.

There's also a brochure with more tips to allow you and the alligators native to the area to peacefully co-exist. You can also get information on reporting nuisance gators.

Download it here [PDF]