HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl was bit by an alligator near Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC responded to the scene around 2:30 PM Sunday.

The 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with injuries from the bite but is in stable condition currently according to FWC.

Alligator traps have been dispatched at the scene and FWC continues to investigate the case.

No further information at this time.