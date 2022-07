ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An elderly woman died Friday evening after falling into a pond at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, people witnessed the woman struggling to stay afloat after falling in the water. Witnesses also saw two alligators who were swimming in the water grab the woman.

Authorities pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

FWC caught and removed the alligators from the pond.

SSCO said this is an active investigation.