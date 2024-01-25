You might get a call from a 'judge' saying you missed jury duty and now owe money. It's a scam.

You might get a phone call from a person claiming to be a judge, and demanding payment for failure to appear in court.

That's according to the Collier County Clerk's Office.

Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel issued an alert following recent fraud cases targeting people living in Florida.

The clerk says a scammer claimed to be the 19th Circuit Court Judge in Martin County. In similar cases, the caller claimed the victim failed to appear in court for jury duty and must pay a fine.

While one person realized the call was a scam when the caller demanded $3,000 in payment, another complainant is attempting to recover $1,550.

Similiar incidents took place in 2023 when scammers asked residents to pay up to $3,500 in cash to avoid an arrest warrant with the Coller County Sheriff's Office.

The clerk's office says callers are using the names of actual law enforcement employees to make them appear more legitimate.

"Residents are advised to be wary of caller IDs and to never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger," said Crystal K. Kinzel, Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. "Please remember that Florida Clerk's Offices will never ask for payment due to failure to appear in court for jury duty. If you encounter any suspicious calls, please report them immediately."

Clerk Kinzel's Office of Inspector General can be reached at (239) 252-8412 or through the 24-hour confidential hotline at 844-ClerkIG (844-253-7544). Alternatively, you may submit a complaint online at www.CollierClerk.com [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].