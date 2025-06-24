Working hard or hardly happy? Florida workers rank among the unhappiest in the country

Florida workers are among the most unhappy in the nation, according to new research that places the Sunshine State near the bottom of employee satisfaction rankings.

A study by Axero Intranet found Florida ranks as the third-unhappiest state for workers in America, with Floridians earning just $18 an hour on average.

Florida ranks third-unhappiest state for workers in America, study finds

That's less than half of what workers make in Alaska, which topped the list as the happiest state for employees.

The comprehensive study examined multiple factors beyond wages, including quit rates, workplace injuries, and commute times across all 50 states.

Florida's lack of paid time off laws significantly hurt its ranking in the analysis.

Georgia finished as the most unhappy state for employees, coming in with the highest quit rate in the nation.

"This research demonstrates the significance of employee happiness within the workplace. Employers owe a duty of care towards their workers, and failing to prioritize this can result in significant consequences," Adam Ilowite, the CEO of Axero Intranet, said.

"Creating a workplace where employees can thrive should be the utmost priority of every employer, which is why it's alarming to see employers in certain states failing to do so," Ilowite said.

The research encourages business owners in Florida and other low-performing states to do more when it comes to protecting their employees' mental health in the workplace.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.