Work begins to rehabilitate 16 dogs involved in dogfighting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Humane Society said that 16,000 dogs die every year from being involved in dogfighting.

Thursday, Lee County officials arrested a father and son accused of training dogs for fighting purposes. Investigators found weights and treadmills intended for strength training. 16 dogs were also found on their property, sporting scars consistent with dogfighting.

But luckily, it looks like these 16 dogs are getting ready for a new life.

Lee County is getting some much-needed help as well for these animals.

They just got nearly $60,000 in grant money to help its domestic services department care for animals like this.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society says that in cases like this, there are two types of dogs: those trained for fighting, and dogs trained to be "bait dogs."

'Bait dogs' is the term for animals trained to take the beating and savagery of other animals.

The Humane Society said getting them back to normal life takes a lot of work.

