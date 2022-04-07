Lehigh Acres father and son arrested for crimes against animals

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son were arrested on animal cruelty charges in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday night.

Deputies arrested Anthony Pew Sr. and Anthony Pew Jr. and charged them with five counts of dogfighting and baiting.

Two men arrested for animal cruelty

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies were called to West 9th Street on March 30, 2022.

When they arrived they found several dogs with extensive injuries and evidence of dogfighting.

They then checked on another home on Aspen Avenue South and found similar conditions.

Sheriff Marceno said they found dogs locked in cages filled with urine and their own feces. Many of the dogs were found malnourished as well.

Several pieces of equipment were found at both locations.

Veterinarians said it is consistent with dogfighting and baiting.

A total of sixteen dogs were rescued and are being treated at the local humane society.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the Animal Cruelty Task Force has arrested 148 cases and arrested 26 people related to those crimes since it launched in 2020.

