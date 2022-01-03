Woman who pleaded guilty to fundraiser fraud due to be sentenced

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The woman who pled guilty to fraud for a charity started in the name of a child crime victim is expected to be sentenced Monday.
Randi Romanoff pleaded guilty to multiple charges including fraud and embezzlement.
She started Lights for Layla, A foundation that raised money to put up street lights at local bus stops.
It was named for 8-year-old Layla Aiken, who died in 2019 when a driver hit her as she waited for the school bus.
Prosecutors say Romanoff raised $72,000 for the charity. But investigations revealed some of that money was instead spent on resort vacations, an Xbox video game console and other shopping trips for herself.
