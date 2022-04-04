Woman accused of aiming gun at CCPD officers is scheduled for first court appearance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The woman accused of pointing a handgun at Cape Coral Police officers is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday morning.

29-year-old Sabrina O'Neil is the woman police said raised a weapon at officers responding to a stabbing.

“It’s usually quiet, it worries me when you get home and see all of these police officers,” said Stephany Sanabrina, a resident in the area.

Last Tuesday, a quiet afternoon at a Cape Coral neighborhood turned into a crime scene. CCPD was called to the 800 block of SW 47 TH Terrace for a man being stabbed in the chest. When assisting the victim, police said a woman met them with a handgun.

"Officers gave verbal instructions to put down the gun multiple times," said CCPD Police Chief Anthony Sizemore during a press conference. "The suspect raised the gun in a threatening manner."

O'Neil is the woman police said was was holding the gun towards officers. She didn't fire off a shot, but CCPD said they had to stop the threat.

“We have a lot of retirees I had finish doing a little bit of work, was in the pool talking with one of the board members from our association. We were just chatting about things and then I heard gunshots," one neighbor told FOX 4 the day of the shooting. "I counted six to eight gunshots, they were pretty quick.”

The man who was stabbed was released from the hospital and spoke only to FOX 4. He didn't want to do an interview, but he did show us his injuries. He also told FOX 4, he has no clue why O'Neil would stab him.

According to CCPD, O'Neil was transported to a local hospital. The most recent update provide is that she is in stable condition. She is charged with Aggravated Battery - person who uses a deadly weapon- and two counts of Assault - Aggravated Assault on an Officer. She will be transported to Lee County Jail after her release from the hospital.

O'Neil was originally schedule to make her first court appearance March 31st but was still unconscious. Her court date was reschedule to April 4TH.

.