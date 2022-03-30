'It's really a lot': Cape Coral Police chief describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hours after a Cape Coral Police officer shooting, the department held a press conference detailing what happened during the incident.

Police Chief Anthony Sizemore detailed how the end of his officer's shift took a turn Tuesday afternoon.

“They are day shift and they were getting at the end of their shift and quite naturally you start thinking about the end of the day. They are here, they are alive, but it's really a lot. I would like to say they are in good spirits, but that might be a stretch for me to say. Nobody wakes up and says 'this is what I want to do today.' This is the type of incident that no one wants to be in." Chief Sizemore

Around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, Cape Coral Police responded to a call to the 800 block of southwest 47th terrace, in regards to a 47-year-old man being stabbed in the chest. The chief says while those officers were helping the man, a 45-year-old woman confronted them with a handgun.

"Officers gave verbal instructions to put down the gun multiple times and the suspect raised the gun in a threatening manner," Chief Size more said.

He added that the officers shot the woman to "stop the threat".

Due to the department's protocols, all three officers are on administrative leave and the CCPD is working with the State Attorney's Office to investigate the use of force.

The chief said he personally saw the body camera footage and it showed textbook training being applied- and he is proud of his officers.

“There is a phrase that is often said, people rise to the occasion in trying times, that actually isn’t true," Chief Sizemore said. "People fall back to the level of training and I can tell you, that it’s a very short fall here at the Cape Coral Police Department."

Chief Sizemore confirmed that the suspect is in the hospital and alive. The last update we received on the victim is that he was still in surgery.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

