With potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, what could that mean for Florida?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new report from Politico suggests the U.S Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights.

The decision comes from an initial draft written by Justice Samuel Alito. So what would that change look like here in Florida?

This would mean women lose the federal right to abortion by the end of June. Striking down Roe v. Wade would also give states the power to decide abortion rules.

Here in Florida, while abortion is not banned completely, the legislature did just pass one of the most restrictive abortion policies in the country last session. In March, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 5 or the reducing fetal and infant mortality bill. It says women cannot legally receive an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The new law goes into effect on July 1.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, surrounding states like Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi could likely try to prohibit abortion altogether. Other more liberal leaning states like California, Colorado, and Washington would likely allow abortion to remain legal.

This is still very much a ‘what if’ scenario and justices can and sometimes do change their votes. It’s unclear if there have been any changes to the draft since when it was first written in February. Major decisions like this one also tend to go through multiple drafts.

According to Politico, no draft decision in modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.

The court’s holding will not be final until it’s published which would likely be in the next two months.