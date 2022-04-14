DeSantis signs Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality bill into law

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB5, the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality bill, into law in Kissimmee Thursday morning.

“House Bill 5 protects babies in the womb who have beating hearts, who can move, who can taste, who can see, and who can feel pain,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

HB5, as it was called in the legislative session, was passed in early March.

Currently, women in Florida cannot legally receive an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. The new legislation shortens that time period by nine weeks.

The only exceptions to the 15-week abortion ban are if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Democrats in the Florida Legislature had fought to add rape, incest, and human trafficking to the list of exemptions, but their efforts failed.

Ahead of Thursday's event, Democratic gubernatorial candidate hopeful Charlie Crist said, "Today is a solemn, dark day for women’s rights in Florida. Governor DeSantis has chosen to sign into law an unprecedented, unconstitutional attack on women that violates Roe v. Wade and endangers reproductive freedom across our nation."

After the bill signing, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said, “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is absolutely outrageous. This law is a direct attack on women’s constitutional rights, and it’s cruel, extreme, and inhumane.”

