Will Artificial Intelligence be your next financial advisor? Why Floridians are adopting AI to manage money

More Americans are embracing artificial intelligence to manage their finances, with Florida residents showing particular enthusiasm according to a new report.

A recent TD Bank survey reveals that most Americans are ready to use AI for financial tasks, with millennials leading adoption rates nationwide.

Florida residents embrace AI for financial management at twice the national rate, study finds

Florida residents stand out in the survey, with 25% reporting excellent financial situations – nearly double the national average of 14%.

More than one-third of Floridians say AI has already improved their finances, the highest percentage of any region surveyed in the report.

“We are seeing increased optimism and curiosity around AI to help make smarter, more informed decisions, with more than half of Americans believing that AI can offer financial advice that is tailored to their situation,” said Ted Paris, EVP, TD Bank AMCB.

The TD Bank's inaugural 2025 AI Insights Report shows 61% of millennial respondents already use AI tools for financial tasks, from budgeting to credit monitoring.

Florida residents appear particularly comfortable with the technology, with 63% saying they are very or somewhat comfortable using AI for budgeting – more than those in both New York and Pennsylvania.

Despite growing comfort with AI financial tools, 54% of Floridians express concerns about overreliance on technology and reduction of human interaction in banking.

The survey also found that 53% of Florida residents trust AI to help them save for major life events, such as having a baby.

In a lighter finding, 57% of Floridians would rather have AI write their wedding vows than wait for a delayed flight at an overcrowded airport terminal.

While Americans trust AI at the same level as news stations (50%) – twice as much as social media influencers (25%) – they still place greater trust in friends and family (90%) and banks (83%) for accurate financial information, according to the research.

