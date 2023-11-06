White House urges Congress for funds to fight fentanyl

The White House is calling on Congress to spend billions in emergency funds to address the country’s fentanyl epidemic.

If approved, Florida would receive $90 million in state opioid response grants that would be used to strengthen addiction treatment, overdose preventions, and recovery support services, according to the Biden administration.

“We’ll be able to put more lifesaving overdose reversal medications in people’s hands. There will be more funding for treatment. They’ll be greater support for recovery so people can get back to their families and their community,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The White House’s plan also calls for $1.2 billion to fight fentanyl trafficking.

That includes putting 123 high-tech drug detection scanners along the US-Mexico border.

“This funding means more vehicles scanned and more dangerous and deadly drugs like fentanyl getting seized at our borders before it ever reaches our communities,” said Gupta.