Where are the turtles? Hatchlings the lowest since 2016

SANIBEL, Fla. — If you think back to this past summer, you likely remember turtle nests scattered on the beaches across Southwest Florida more than ever before.
2023 was a record-breaking season for the total number of loggerhead nests laid, with 878 nests laid on Sanibel and 299 laid on Captiva.
But despite a record number of nests, that is only half the story. The islands' hatchling counts were the lowest recorded since 2016.
- The low hatchling counts are being blamed on storms (like Ian 2022 and Idalia 2023), predation, and the hot and dry summer.
- Hatch success on Captiva was alarmingly low—around 10% (2,268 hatchlings emerged).
- Hatch success on Sanibel was slightly higher at 32% (24,961 hatchlings emerged).
- Hot summer is also to blame for killing developing embryos and skew hatchling sex ratios
- According to Florida Atlantic University Study, between 87% and 100% of hatchlings over the last few seasons have been female.
- Predation by coyotes were also significant concern. Approximately 43% of the nests on Sanibel and Captiva were depredated, exceeding the recommended threshold of 10% outlined by the Loggerhead Recovery Plan.
- Hurricane Idalia impacted SWFL beaches in August. The storm's surge is responsible for washing away 121 nests and likely flooded many others.