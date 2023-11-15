Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where are the turtles? Hatchlings the lowest since 2016

Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris McGrath
<p>Rescued baby green sea turtles move towards the sea after being released by WWF staff after being rescued the previous day from a nest site at Acyatan Beach on August 23, 2018 in Adana, Turkey. </p>
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 10:37:29-05

SANIBEL, Fla. — If you think back to this past summer, you likely remember turtle nests scattered on the beaches across Southwest Florida more than ever before.

2023 was a record-breaking season for the total number of loggerhead nests laid, with 878 nests laid on Sanibel and 299 laid on Captiva.

But despite a record number of nests, that is only half the story. The islands' hatchling counts were the lowest recorded since 2016.

  • The low hatchling counts are being blamed on storms (like Ian 2022 and Idalia 2023), predation, and the hot and dry summer.
  • Hatch success on Captiva was alarmingly low—around 10% (2,268 hatchlings emerged).
  • Hatch success on Sanibel was slightly higher at 32% (24,961 hatchlings emerged).
  • Hot summer is also to blame for killing developing embryos and skew hatchling sex ratios
  • According to Florida Atlantic University Study, between 87% and 100% of hatchlings over the last few seasons have been female.
  • Predation by coyotes were also significant concern. Approximately 43% of the nests on Sanibel and Captiva were depredated, exceeding the recommended threshold of 10% outlined by the Loggerhead Recovery Plan.
  • Hurricane Idalia impacted SWFL beaches in August. The storm's surge is responsible for washing away 121 nests and likely flooded many others.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!