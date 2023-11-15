Where are the turtles? Hatchlings the lowest since 2016

SANIBEL, Fla. — If you think back to this past summer, you likely remember turtle nests scattered on the beaches across Southwest Florida more than ever before.

2023 was a record-breaking season for the total number of loggerhead nests laid, with 878 nests laid on Sanibel and 299 laid on Captiva.

But despite a record number of nests, that is only half the story. The islands' hatchling counts were the lowest recorded since 2016.

