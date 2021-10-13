Watch
What to look for when hiring a contractor

Posted at 6:11 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:11:44-04

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — If you’re looking to hire a contractor, the Better Business Bureau says "do your homework".

They say that starts with making sure the person you’re hiring has a state contractor’s license.

Experts say even if you’ve worked with them before, check their *current status.

So who needs a license?

The BBB says if you’re hiring someone to build, install, repair or improve your home - make sure they have a contractor’s license. They say if you pay some to do the following, that person should have a license:

  • -to make structural changes to walls
  • -build a pool
  • -plumbing
  • -electrical work
  • -roofing work
  • -air condition work

The bureau says a contractor having that license is not just to verify that they’re cleared through the state, but it also protect you, too.

Failing to hire a license construction professional means you’ll have less recourse if something goes wrong with your project.

