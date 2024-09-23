What to know ahead of this week's SWFL weather: State of Emergency issued

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — You can find the latest forecast from the FOX 4 Weather Team here.

Important updates will be shared below.

Sandbags in North Port

A self-serving sandbag station is now available for the North Port residents.

The station is located here:

Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center

1602 Kramer Way

Limit of 10 bags per car. Bring your own shovels.

State of Emergency Issued

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency ahead of weather events anticipated in the State of Florida later this week. The Southwest Florida counties included are Charlotte, Lee and Collier.

The State of Emergency is in place for the following counties: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

