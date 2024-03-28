Water Quality Advisory: Park Shore Beach Park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) issued a water quality advisory for Park Shore Beach Park.

The advisory says tests completed on Thursday, March 28, 2024, indicate that water quality at Park Shore Beach Park "does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health".

According to the Florida Deparment of Health in Collier County, sampling conducted at this location showed a level of bacteria that exceeds state guidelines.

The advisory remains in place until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.