WATCH LIVE: Lee Health operational capacity of staffed beds are at 108% with more people waiting

LEE COUNTY, FLa. — Lee Health’s operational capacity of staffed beds is at 108% for Thursday morning along with more people waiting in the Emergency department for bed placement.

There is a press conference today regarding hospital updates and further information at 11:30 a.m. hosted by Lee Health at Gulf Coast Medical Center

Lee Health Thursday Updated:

There are 237 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

5 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The operational bed capacity is at 108%

93% of the staffed operational bed capacity is in the intensive care unit. 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU