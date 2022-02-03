WATCH LIVE: Lee Health operational capacity of staffed beds are at 108% with more people waiting

LEE COUNTY, FLa. — Lee Health’s operational capacity of staffed beds is at 108% for Thursday morning along with more people waiting in the Emergency department for bed placement.
There is a press conference today regarding hospital updates and further information at 11:30 a.m. hosted by Lee Health at Gulf Coast Medical Center
Lee Health Thursday Updated:
- There are 237 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
- 5 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- The operational bed capacity is at 108%
- 93% of the staffed operational bed capacity is in the intensive care unit. 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU
- 841 patients were seen by Lee Health Emergency Departments yesterday.