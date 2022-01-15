Walk Wiggle Wag event hosted by the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is today!

CAPE CORAL, Fl. — Today the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be hosting our first Walk Wiggle Wag, a fun walk to benefit the animals—and you can bring your dog!

Walk, Wiggle & Wag is a family and pet-friendly event intended to raise vital funds to help the homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals that find themselves in our care. Walk, Wiggle & Wag will feature a “strut” around the animal shelter's campus and will feature music, vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family.

The Cape Coral Police Department K-9 Unit will be doing demonstrations. Dogs are welcome and must be on a standard leash. (Retractable leashes are not allowed.)

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk will start at 11:00 a.m. The event will go on until 4:00 p.m. Tours of the shelter are available as well.

“Fundraising during the pandemic has been a huge challenge as many of our events have been postponed or cancelled” said Liz McCauley, Executive Director of CCAS. “Finding creative ways to host events but still be safe has been difficult. Because we can socially distance and this event is outside, we hope to be able to raise the much-needed funds we need to continue our work while keeping everyone safe. And how much full will it be to bring your dog for some fun and exercise?!”

If you would like to participate in the run, go to their website at www.capecoralanimalshelter.com to register.