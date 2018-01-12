Video shows McDonald's employee pulling a gun during fight in Cape Coral
1:33 PM, Jan 12, 2018
7 mins ago
Share Article
CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Four in Your Corner is working to find out more about a recent incident at a Cape Coral McDonald's restaurant in which a cell phone video captured an employee pulling out a gun as he fought with another employee.
The video was posted to social media last week.
The man who recorded the video says it happened at the restaurant on Santa Barbara Boulevard, right across the street from Cape Coral High School.
In the video, two apparent employees are struggling with each other when one of the men reaches into a pocket and pulls out a handgun.
No shots appear to be fired, but the men got a few punches in on each other before breaking up.