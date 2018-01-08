Victim of weekend deputy shooting in Fort Myers identified

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Investigators have released the identity of a man that was shot dead by deputies on Saturday after they say he pointed a gun at them.

58-year-old Guillermo Mendoza is the decedent, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Dupont Drive and encountered Mendoza, who pointed a gun at them.

The deputies responded with lethal force.

None of the deputies were injured.

All deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, according to policy.