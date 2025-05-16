CDC: US overdose deaths drop nearly 30%, lowest since 2019

According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths in the United States plummeted last year, dropping almost 30% and marking the strongest sign yet that the country is making progress against a deadly epidemic.

Slightly more than 80,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2024, the lowest number since 2019. This represents a 27% decrease from 2023.

Overdose Deaths Drop in 2024

"It's one of those things we want to balance. We want to celebrate the decrease. We want to celebrate those areas where we feel like our community is finding impact. But also, recognize that there's a lot of work that needs to be done," Ben Bridges said.

Bridges is Vice President of Programs for St. Matthew's House, which runs a drug treatment program in Collier County. He's seen firsthand the effects that fentanyl and other opioids have had on Southwest Florida.

"We're not seeing a decrease in the number of folks who are coming to us for service, certainly," Bridges said.

Florida's drop was greater than the national average, with more than 31% fewer deaths in the last year. The state saw overdose deaths fall from 7,528 to 5,175.

Addiction specialists say greater access to drug treatment and naloxone, which reverses overdoses, are playing a vital role in the drop in deaths.

However, overdose deaths remain the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44.

Bridges says more work still needs to be done to save lives.

"These decreasing numbers are an indication that these things are working. So, we can't take our foot off the gas. We need to continue to put the pressure, leveraging all these opportunities, so that we can continue to make a dent in these numbers," Bridges said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.