UPS delivery worker sentenced after violent fight with co-worker in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Otis Robinson III was sentenced to 8 years in prison for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police say on January 6, 2020, while finishing up her route, a delivery driver was attacked by her coworker James Robinson, who wanted to leave before the route was over.

Court records indicate the defendant punched the victim twice, then threw her to the ground.

A security camera captured the moment police say Robinson brutally punched, pushed, and kicked the other UPS driver he was working with.

He was found guilty in January following a trial in Lee County.

Robinson was also sentenced to five years of probation for the crime.

