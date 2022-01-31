Jury finds UPS delivery worker guilty after violent fight with co-worker in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury returned a guilty verdict for James Otis Robinson III.

Police say on January 6, 2020, while finishing up her route, a delivery driver was attacked by a co-worker, who wanted to leave before the route was over.

Court records indicate the defendant punched the victim twice, then threw her to the ground.

A security camera captured the moment police say Robinson brutally punched, pushed, and kicked the other UPS driver he was working with.

Robinson was found guilty as charged with Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 14th.