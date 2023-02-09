UF Economists Estimate Agricultural Losses From Hurricane Ian

Economists at the University of Florida released their final report on Thursday on agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian resulting in $1.03 billion in damage. This number includes seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products that will not be harvested or marketed.

The report breaks down the $1.03 billion in final estimated losses by commodity:

Citrus: $247.1 million

Vegetables and melons: $204.6 million

Greenhouse and nursery: $195.4 million

Non-citrus fruit: $137.7 million

Field and row crops: $130.2 million

Livestock and animal products: $119.8 million

And if we break total losses down by county in Southwest Florida, Hendry County saw the most loses of agriculture followed by DeSoto County

Hendry County: $72,009,683

DeSoto County: $66,285,443

Collier County: $35,562,500

Lee County: $24,601,051

Charlotte County: $22,207,802

Glades County: $16,360,027

Sarasota County: $8,412,268

The agricultural loss of $1.03 billion represents about 1/8 of the total yearly production that these lands typically produce on a year-to-year basis ($7.96 Billion).

The Vice President of Tamiami Citrus Ron Mahan about what these losses mean to the citrus in Florida, that was already dealing the Citrus Greening Disease and significant freeze last January and now Hurricane Ian and Nicole this past Fall.

“You know I know growers that had 100% lose of their fruit,” said Mahan. “Growers are struggling to stay in business. To keep their employees employed. And getting the trees to recover is going to be expensive.”

It is important to note that a portion of the $1.03 billion, might have been offset by insurance, but Mahan says it is not enough to cover the losses.

Additionally, this number does not include the cost of repairing or replacing damaged structures or equipment, replanting perennial crops or replacing livestock. The Florida Department of Agriculture did a preliminary estimate on the crop and infrastructure loss in October. They estimated the combined losses to be between 1.8 to 3 billion dollars. Mahan tells me the agricultural losses from Ian will likely affect the agriculture in our area for years to come. Hear more from Mahan on the state of your citrus industry in the wake of Ian on Friday.