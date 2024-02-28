U.S. Army Corps announces Lake O release schedule for next 14 days

LAKE OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced its schedule for the next round releases from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries.

The Corps is releasing water from the lake in preparation for both wet season and hurricane season. The previous 14 days averaged about 1.79 million gallons per minute from February 17 to March 1, dropped the lake 30 by 33-mile lake three inches. These next 14 days will include releases of 2.33 million gallons per minute on 11 of the 14 days with zero flows from March 4 through 6.

Over the next 14 days, flows average about 1.83 million gallons per minute.

The Corps told Fox 4 via email, that releases will continue through at least April 1st. That is when they will reassess the status of the lake ahead of oyster spawning and blue-green algae season.