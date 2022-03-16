Watch
Two threats made against Bonita Springs Publix stores

Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:17:52-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of bomb threats made against two Bonita Springs Publix stores.

According to a Tweet from the office, the stores at 12900 Trade Way Four and 3304 Bonita Beach Rd. received telephone threats.

Both stores have been evacuated.

Deputies say there is a traffic backlog developing in the area of these investigations; please avoid the area while the investigations continue.

The Bonita Beach Rd. store is the same location that was evacuated Feb. 21 for a similar bomb threat, which was deemed to not be credible.

