Two threats made against Bonita Springs Publix stores

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of bomb threats made against two Bonita Springs Publix stores.

According to a Tweet from the office, the stores at 12900 Trade Way Four and 3304 Bonita Beach Rd. received telephone threats.

Both stores have been evacuated.

Deputies say there is a traffic backlog developing in the area of these investigations; please avoid the area while the investigations continue.

BREAKING 🚨 BONITA SPRINGS



Deputies are investigating bomb threats at two separate Publix locations: 12900 Trade Way Four and 3304 Bonita Beach Rd. The threats were received by telephone and both stores have been evacuated. Traffic is gridlocked near these locations. pic.twitter.com/RbhtEAHjcq — Lee Sheriff - Carmine Marceno (@SheriffLeeFL) March 16, 2022

The Bonita Beach Rd. store is the same location that was evacuated Feb. 21 for a similar bomb threat, which was deemed to not be credible.