Bonita Springs Publix store cleared after bomb threat

Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 21, 2022
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An all-clear was given Monday afternoon, hours after a bomb threat was made against a Bonita Springs Publix store.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the shopping center located off Bonita Beach Rd. and US-41.

The threat was made before noon. Lee County investigators evacuated the immediate area and conducted a sweep of the property, but no devices were found.

Employees were allowed back into the store shortly before 1 p.m.

An investigation into the threat remains ongoing.

