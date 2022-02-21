Bonita Springs Publix store cleared after bomb threat

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An all-clear was given Monday afternoon, hours after a bomb threat was made against a Bonita Springs Publix store.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the shopping center located off Bonita Beach Rd. and US-41.

The threat was made before noon. Lee County investigators evacuated the immediate area and conducted a sweep of the property, but no devices were found.

Employees were allowed back into the store shortly before 1 p.m.

An investigation into the threat remains ongoing.