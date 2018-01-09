Two people recovering after shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two people are recovering after a shooting in Fort Myers.

The incident took place at an apartment complex along Maple Avenue, police said.

Neighbors told 4 in Your Corner gun violence is their No. 1 concern.

"My concern is the children and elderly people and families here that work hard," one neighbor said. "People just shooting off their guns and it came close to where we living at and it's just not safe anymore"

Police said there was no danger to the general public and they are not looking for any suspects.

Despite this, one neighbor said she thinks more patrols are necessary, especially where children get picked up for and dropped off from school.

The investigation is ongoing.

