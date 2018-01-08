Two injured in Fort Myers shooting Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting with injuries along Maple Avenue in Fort Myers Monday morning.

According to Fort Myers Police, the investigation is centered at an apartment complex, the Sun Courtyard Condominiums, on Maple near Royal Palm Avenue.

Capt. Jay Rodriguez tells Fox 4 that two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

Police say there is no danger to the general public.

We'll update as we learn more.