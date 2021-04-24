Two local men travel the country to help save teenage lives

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Malike Adigun and Will Hutcherson say a spike in suicide rates among teens led them to launch organization: Curate Hope.

“We were distraught about what we were seeing and we decided to do something about it,” Hutcherson tells FOX 4.

That’s when they decided to hit the road.

From right here in Southwest Florida to Kansas, the two men travel the country in an effort to give teens support through school assemblies and workshops.

Their goal is clear:

“…To really help students when they’re facing despair and high amounts of anxiety,” Hutcherson says.

Malike and Will use fun, but very personal experiences to connect and relate to students.

“Back in 2011, I lost my mom who was like my best friend to best cancer. And then two years later, my dad back in 2013,” Malike Adigun tells FOX 4.

Malike shares that the support of his brother helped him to navigate this, tough new reality as a young person.

He says empowerment played a big role in getting through that time, too.

“Learning how to love myself also revolutionized my life."

Both Southwest Florida men say that’s the kind of support they want to give teenagers facing tough times, too.

During the last year, their efforts were impacted by Covid-19.

But, the men were not stopped.

They’ve recently launched a new video series - in an effort to reach even more students.

They’re working to get into local school, organizations and homes across the country - all in an effort to to let students know that they are not alone.

“The biggest thing we tell students is to always reach out. No matter what they’re going through….(to) talk to someone. ‘Cause there’s always hope and they can keep breathing.”

To learn more about Curate Hope or to request the video series, click here.

