TV star shares history lessons with students at Babcock Neighborhood School

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. — Fox 4's Shari Armstrong spent time at Babcock Neighborhood School in Babcock Ranch to speak not only to the students, but with special guest speaker Karyn Parsons.

Parsons is best known for her role as Hilary Banks from the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In contrast to her ditsy role as Hilary, Parsons has spread awareness about Black history by publishing children's books on the subject, and she's still spreading that awareness today as a woman on a mission.

Writing and traveling, she is sharing stories and videos of little-known African-American achievements through her non-profit organization, The Sweet Blackberry Foundation, with students across the United States.

"Knowing about our country's history... our history... America's history is important for all of us," Parsons said to the students.

And in a time where opinions differ about what's being taught in schools, Parsons says the lessons students can learn from history are for everyone.

"It doesn't matter if you're Black, white, brown, whatever! You see yourself in these people that overcame and were capable of so much. I want all kids to see that."

Parsons also visited Florida Gulf Coast University as a speaker for The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Series.