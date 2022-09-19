Truth be Told: Crist attacks DeSantis on high prices in new ad

From abortion rights to high prices at the pump, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist is out with a new campaign ad attacking Governor Ron DeSantis.

In our ongoing series, “Truth be Told,” Fox 4 Investigates is looking at all the major election ads you see on TV every day.

In an election year where many Republicans are blaming Democrats for rising inflation, the Crist Campaign puts high prices on the Governor.

“If you’re fed up every time you fill up,” Crist says in the ad, “well maybe it’s time you had a Governor focused on you.”

Toward the beginning of the ad, it claims that Governor DeSantis has done “nothing to lower costs for you.”

That claim is false.

While inflation remains high, it’s not true Governor DeSantis has done “nothing” as the ad claims.

In May, DeSantis signed what he called the largest tax relief package in Florida history.

The legislation includes ten tax holidays that the Governor claims will save Floridians $1.2 billion.

Crist specifically mentions the state’s property insurance crisis and promises to “force property insurance companies to lower rates.”

Since April of 2021, 10 different insurance companies in the state have become insolvent.

Which, in turn, drives up costs for homeowners.

In May, DeSantis called a special legislative session to address business and homeowner needs.

Lawmakers made a series of changes, including trying to address roof-damage claims that insurers blame for the increasing costs.

The ad doesn’t specifically mention what Crist would do to lower rates.

He also made similar claims when he ran for governor against Rick Scott in 2014.

The ad then shifts to abortion rights as Crist claims DeSantis signed “an abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest.”

We’re rating this claim as “Not Exactly.”

In April, DeSantis signed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The thing is, the overwhelming majority, 92%, of abortions are performed before 13 weeks, according to the CDC.

So, the move is more symbolic and doesn’t really impact current systems.

Crist has told Fox 4 Investigates that on the first day of his administration he would sign an executive order protecting abortion rights.

He goes one step further in the ad.

“Here’s my plan: Veto any bill that threatens a woman’s right to choose,” Crist says in the ad.

Crist ends the ad with a promise and another false claim.

Standing in front of a gas pump, Crist says he will “cut the gas tax. DeSantis won’t do it. But I will.”

Except, DeSantis already has.

As part of the tax relief package mentioned earlier, DeSantis cut the gas tax for the entire month of October.

Drivers will see a roughly 25 cents-a-gallon tax cut in the weeks before they head to the polls.