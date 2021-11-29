Troopers investigating crash of possibly-stolen car

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are working to determine whether a vehicle that crashed early Monday morning was stolen.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard near the I-75 onramp. FHP tells us they were in pursuit of a "reckless driver" when the vehicle crashed.

Troopers say "several occupants" in the car ran from the scene. While arrests have been made, one person remains unaccounted for, according to officials at the scene.

