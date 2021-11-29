4 teens steal car and crash into local business

FORT MYERS, FLA — A group of teens stole a car, drove at high rates of speed and crashed it into a business Monday morning according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol says the car was stolen and all 4 people who were in that stolen car this morning are between the ages of 13 to 17.

The driver of that stolen vehicle is facing serious charges and a business is left assessing the damages after those teens crashed into their property.

Steve Graham, the General Manager at North Trail RV Center says "I got a call this morning 4:15 this morning had to come down here. How it actually got called in we have security in here all night into the morning and security saw one of the guys running through the lot so he called 911."

The damaged vehicle is at North Trail RV Center...the teens crashed through their fence and now the business is determining how much damage they caused....

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida State Highway Patrol, “What we do know is 4 young juveniles were doing something they shouldn’t of been doing and putting other lives in danger, stolen property, eluding police, caused a crash and damage to someone’s property that they work had for.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the teens stole the vehicle out of Charlotte County traveling south on the interstate into Lee County... they were driving reckless, weaving in and out of lanes...traveling at a high rate of speed...

Lieutenant Bueno, "When you start talking 100, 110, 120 pushing 130 mile per hour for speeds obviously one mishap or one improper steering or a tire blows out we have a tragedy on our hands they already lost control caused property damage it could have been much worse and is certainly going to be a very strong lesson learned."

All teens reside in Port Charlotte and Lieutenant Bueno says a trooper saw the vehicle around 3AM Monday morning.

Two of the teenagers ran on foot after the crash...Two other passengers were immediately detained. One of the two that ran was found a short time later and the driver was found at his residence according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Bueno, “Right now the driver is looking at fleeing and alluding which is a felony because failing to stop for law-enforcement is very serious, reckless driving is very serious, these are criminal violations. Leaving a scene of a crash with property damage is an arrestable very serious violation and the vehicle is stolen on top of that 13-17 you know certainly uncalled for their juveniles the driver is going to be charged accordingly.”

Graham, "Thank God nobody was injured I'm surprised he said none of them had their seatbelts on its a wonder they didn't get hurt and we certainly don't want that on the property here when we're working."

"Encourage parents to know where your children are ages 13-17…3:25 in the morning this is something that someone’s life could have been taken away very easily because of this whether it’s someone else’s life an innocent person or any of those young adults in the car bad decisions all around were just glad no one was hurt," Lieutenant Bueno.