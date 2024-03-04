Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three people accused of breaking into Capital Pawn in Fort Myers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says three people are accused of breaking into a Fort Myers pawn shop while armed with a baseball bat, breaking a glass display and stealing jewelry.
CRIMESTOPPERS .jpeg
Jennifer Lambert
CRIMESTOPPERS .jpeg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:12:11-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people are accused of entering a Fort Myers pawn shop while armed with a baseball bat, breaking a glass display and stealing jewelry.

That's according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators say this happened at Capital Pawn on Palm Beach Boulevard on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9:56 a.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, three men left the scene in a newer model Hyundai Sonata.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information that could help to solve this case, you're asked to dial 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!