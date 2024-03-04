Three people accused of breaking into Capital Pawn in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people are accused of entering a Fort Myers pawn shop while armed with a baseball bat, breaking a glass display and stealing jewelry.

That's according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators say this happened at Capital Pawn on Palm Beach Boulevard on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9:56 a.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, three men left the scene in a newer model Hyundai Sonata.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information that could help to solve this case, you're asked to dial 1-800-780-TIPS.