NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after threatening violence towards Gulf Coast High School on social media. This comes the day before Collier County schools are scheduled to reopen after Hurricane Ian.

20-year-old Nathaniel Anderson, a former GCHS student, is charged with violating Florida Statute 836.10, which is a felony.

While the Collier County Sheriff's Office deemed the threat not credible, there will be an increased security presence at GCHS tomorrow.