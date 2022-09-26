School closures due to Hurricane Ian

The following schools, colleges and universities have announced delays and/or closures related to Hurricane Ian.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)

Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27) COLLIER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 27-28)

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 27-28) DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tue-Thu (Sept. 27-29)

Closed Tue-Thu (Sept. 27-29) NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Fort Myers, Tampa Bay campuses closed Tuesday through Sunday (Sept. 27-Oct. 2)

Fort Myers, Tampa Bay campuses closed Tuesday through Sunday (Sept. 27-Oct. 2) SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)

This list will be updated as situations warrant.

Click here to read more about Ian's latest track | Watch satellite, radar and live cameras