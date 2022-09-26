School closures due to Hurricane Ian

The following schools, colleges and universities have announced delays and/or closures related to Hurricane Ian.
- CHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)
- COLLIER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 27-28)
- DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tue-Thu (Sept. 27-29)
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Fort Myers, Tampa Bay campuses closed Tuesday through Sunday (Sept. 27-Oct. 2)
- SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)
This list will be updated as situations warrant.
