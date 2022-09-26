Watch Now
School closures due to Hurricane Ian

Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 12:32:23-04

The following schools, colleges and universities have announced delays and/or closures related to Hurricane Ian.

  • CHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)
  • COLLIER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 27-28)
  • DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tue-Thu (Sept. 27-29)
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Fort Myers, Tampa Bay campuses closed Tuesday through Sunday (Sept. 27-Oct. 2)
  • SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday (Sept. 27)

This list will be updated as situations warrant.

Click here to read more about Ian's latest track | Watch satellite, radar and live cameras

