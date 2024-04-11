Watch Now
This wanted duo's accused of stealing more than $42,000 in jewelry

The two are accused of stealing from businesses in Fort Myers and Bonita Springs.
SWFL Crimestoppers
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 17:40:51-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says two people are responsible for stealing more than $42,000 in jewelry from Gannons Antiques and Art at 16521 S. Tamiami Trail.

Deputies say they're also responsible for taking more than $2,000 of merchandise from the Collectors Consortium Antiques & Collectibles on 25091 Bernwood Drive in Bonita Springs.

Investigators believe that the people linked to multiple grand thefts that occurred on January 11th, 2024 are Mihaela-Rita Savu and Rusalin Savu.

The two were last seen driving a black, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

couplewanted.jpeg

You're asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips if you have seen the duo at 1-800-780-TIPS or online www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or you can use the P3 Tips app.

