The next phase of Price Blvd. widening project

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the Price Boulevard widening projectcontinues the city of North Port wants to remind residents of the purpose of the project.

The purpose of the widening project is to ease traffic congestion along the primary east-west artery.

One of the improvements they will help with will be installed at the intersections with Salford, Cranberry, and Chamberlain boulevards.

Roadwork is expected to take at least two and a half years, but two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction.