Price Blvd. widening project kicks off in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to kick off the widening of Price Boulevard.

The project spans 2.75 miles of Price Boulevard between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards. The road will be expanded from two travel lanes to four, with a continuous bi-directional center left lane and 10-foot-wide multi-use paths on each side of the roadway, expanding capacity and enhancing connectivity and mobility.

The project will begin this spring with utility work that will place water and sewer mains underground and harden the four waterway crossings along Price Boulevard. Several of these crossings suffered severe damage from the historic flooding caused by Hurricane Ian last fall, leaving portions of the road shut down for several weeks.

Road work is anticipated to begin this summer and is expected to take two and a half years to complete.

Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

The $80 million project is to be funded by bonds payable from one-cent sales tax proceeds. City voters approved a bond referendum last November that allowed the project to move forward.