The Great Return: Coral returns after unprecedented summer evacuation

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — You might remember over this past summer, the record-setting water temperatures in the Florida Keys caused mass bleaching of our coral reefs.

That heat wave was compounded by both higher-than-normal salinity and low-oxygen water from Florida Bay.

Mote Marine Laboratory as well as other organizations across the state mobilized and evacuated thousands of stressed and dying corals.

Those corals are now being returned to the ocean in underwater nurseries.

