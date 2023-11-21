The Great Return: Coral returns after unprecedented summer evacuation

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — You might remember over this past summer, the record-setting water temperatures in the Florida Keys caused mass bleaching of our coral reefs.
That heat wave was compounded by both higher-than-normal salinity and low-oxygen water from Florida Bay.
Mote Marine Laboratory as well as other organizations across the state mobilized and evacuated thousands of stressed and dying corals.
Those corals are now being returned to the ocean in underwater nurseries.
- The coral stress event started in July 2023, with temperatures in backreef areas reaching temperatures above 100 degrees.
- When waters stay about 87 degrees for too long, coral becomes stressed and can expel the symbiotic algae that lives inside their tissues. This algae is what gives the coral its beautiful color, and provides the coral with food.
- Without the algae, the coral appears white or bleached and can die if stressed for too long