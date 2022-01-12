The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools Announces the 35th Annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award Finalists

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools announces their 35th Annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program Finalists.

The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select thirty finalists. Finalists were surprised in their classrooms surrounded by students, administrators, and fellow educators.

2022 Annual Golden Apple Award Finalists:

Alison Peeling - Bayshore Elementary, Principal Benjamin Ausman

Mary Leigh Harris – Bonita Springs High, Principal Jeffrey Estes

Amy Bombace – Caloosa Middle, Principal Ann Cole

Danielle Fitzsimmons – Cape Elementary, Principal Nicole Osterholm

Lindsey Dwyer – Colonial Elementary, Principal Eric Washington

Shelby Massaro – Cypress Lake Middle, Principal Matthew Miller

Phillip Savage – Dunbar High, Principal Carl Burnside

Ryan Arciero – Fort Myers High, Principal Robert Butz

Steven McGinley – Harns Marsh Middle, Principal Alex Dworzanski

Christina Cerwinsky – Heights Elementary, Principal Douglas Palow

Amanda Rasnake – Heights Elementary, Principal Douglas Palow

Leanne Olmstead – Ida S. Baker High, Principal Jami Covert

Francy Johnson – Island Coast High, Principal Michelle Cort

Evalea Barrett – Lehigh Senior High, Principal Jackie Corey

Justine Shaul – Mariner Middle, Principal Rachel Gould

Brian Blauet – North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts, Principal Andrea Gunns

Taylor Ashby – North Fort Myers High, Principal Deborah Diggs

Kaleigh Stewart – North Fort Myers High, Principal Deborah Diggs

Colleen Herman – Oak Hammock Middle, Principal Jennifer McMillan Barnes

Kaisha Louis – Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle, Principal Trent Eckhardt

Paul Chilson – Pinewoods Elementary, Principal Leslie Gunderson

Danielle Morin – Rayma C. Page Elementary, Principal Valerie Sheckler

Dana Windey – Riverdale High, Principal Scott Cook

Caitlin Marzec – San Carlos Park Elementary, Principal Christy Kutz

Stephanie Osterhouse – Skyline Elementary, Principal Laura Trombetti

Kevin Schell – South Fort Myers High, Principal Edward Mathews

Brittany Gonzalez – Tortuga Preserve Elementary, Principal Jennifer Shonak

Suzanne Garrett – Veterans Park Academy for the Arts, Principal Edwin Carter

Susan Bruni – Villas Elementary, Principal Shane Musich

Brittany Griner – Villas Elementary, Principal Shane Musich

Finalists are personally interviewed and observed in their classrooms by the Golden Apple selection committee, and six teachers are selected as the Golden Apple Award Recipients. The Recipients are honored at the Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Banquet, a black-tie affair being held at Caloosa Sound Convention Center & Amphitheater on Friday, April 29.

