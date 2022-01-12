The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools Announces the 35th Annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award Finalists

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools announces their 35th Annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program Finalists.
The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select thirty finalists. Finalists were surprised in their classrooms surrounded by students, administrators, and fellow educators.
2022 Annual Golden Apple Award Finalists:
Alison Peeling - Bayshore Elementary, Principal Benjamin Ausman
Mary Leigh Harris – Bonita Springs High, Principal Jeffrey Estes
Amy Bombace – Caloosa Middle, Principal Ann Cole
Danielle Fitzsimmons – Cape Elementary, Principal Nicole Osterholm
Lindsey Dwyer – Colonial Elementary, Principal Eric Washington
Shelby Massaro – Cypress Lake Middle, Principal Matthew Miller
Phillip Savage – Dunbar High, Principal Carl Burnside
Ryan Arciero – Fort Myers High, Principal Robert Butz
Steven McGinley – Harns Marsh Middle, Principal Alex Dworzanski
Christina Cerwinsky – Heights Elementary, Principal Douglas Palow
Amanda Rasnake – Heights Elementary, Principal Douglas Palow
Leanne Olmstead – Ida S. Baker High, Principal Jami Covert
Francy Johnson – Island Coast High, Principal Michelle Cort
Evalea Barrett – Lehigh Senior High, Principal Jackie Corey
Justine Shaul – Mariner Middle, Principal Rachel Gould
Brian Blauet – North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts, Principal Andrea Gunns
Taylor Ashby – North Fort Myers High, Principal Deborah Diggs
Kaleigh Stewart – North Fort Myers High, Principal Deborah Diggs
Colleen Herman – Oak Hammock Middle, Principal Jennifer McMillan Barnes
Kaisha Louis – Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle, Principal Trent Eckhardt
Paul Chilson – Pinewoods Elementary, Principal Leslie Gunderson
Danielle Morin – Rayma C. Page Elementary, Principal Valerie Sheckler
Dana Windey – Riverdale High, Principal Scott Cook
Caitlin Marzec – San Carlos Park Elementary, Principal Christy Kutz
Stephanie Osterhouse – Skyline Elementary, Principal Laura Trombetti
Kevin Schell – South Fort Myers High, Principal Edward Mathews
Brittany Gonzalez – Tortuga Preserve Elementary, Principal Jennifer Shonak
Suzanne Garrett – Veterans Park Academy for the Arts, Principal Edwin Carter
Susan Bruni – Villas Elementary, Principal Shane Musich
Brittany Griner – Villas Elementary, Principal Shane Musich
Finalists are personally interviewed and observed in their classrooms by the Golden Apple selection committee, and six teachers are selected as the Golden Apple Award Recipients. The Recipients are honored at the Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Banquet, a black-tie affair being held at Caloosa Sound Convention Center & Amphitheater on Friday, April 29.