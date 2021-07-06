The Florida Department of Health urges against using generators indoors

NAPLES, Fl. — With tropical storm Elsa hitting Southwest Florida, the Florida Department of Health in Collier County is warning people to stay away from using generators indoors. Using indoor generators in an enclosed or partially enclosed space can cause carbon monoxide to build up. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, so it is very easy to not even realize it's presence.

The Department of Health is urging people to never use generators indoors, which includes homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces and other enclosed spaces, even with ventilation. Opening doors or windows will not help prevent carbon monoxide build-up.

Installing carbon monoxide detectors in your home can go a long way and can be very beneficial for every family. If you feel dizzy at all after using a generator indoors, immediately get to fresh air, do not delay.