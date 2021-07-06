Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Florida Department of Health urges against using generators indoors

Warning against generators indoors, especially in tightly enclosed spaces
items.[0].image.alt
Florida DOH
Florida Department of Health offices closing at 2pm in Lee County.
Florida Department of Health
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:46:18-04

NAPLES, Fl. — With tropical storm Elsa hitting Southwest Florida, the Florida Department of Health in Collier County is warning people to stay away from using generators indoors. Using indoor generators in an enclosed or partially enclosed space can cause carbon monoxide to build up. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, so it is very easy to not even realize it's presence.

The Department of Health is urging people to never use generators indoors, which includes homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces and other enclosed spaces, even with ventilation. Opening doors or windows will not help prevent carbon monoxide build-up.

Installing carbon monoxide detectors in your home can go a long way and can be very beneficial for every family. If you feel dizzy at all after using a generator indoors, immediately get to fresh air, do not delay.

If you have a poisoning emergency, call your nearest Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222. If the victim has collapsed or is not breathing, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku