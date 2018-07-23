Teen hand makes bears to comfort children who've lost parents in the line of duty

FORT MYERS, Fla. -16 year old Megan O'Grady is using her own creativity to help touch the lives of children who've lost family members in the line of duty.

O'Grady created Blue Line Bears. She uses the uniform's of fallen officers to outfit the teddy bears and then gives them to the families affected by a loss.

O'Grady says she started making the bears after 12 officers were shot and five later died after an attack in Dallas in 2016.

O'Grady says this is her way of "stepping up and change what's happening to police officers."

Blue Line Bears have been sent to 29 states across the country.

Meghan's father, an officer with the Fort Myers Police Department, says he is very proud of her decision to help others.

In the light of the shooting of a Fort Myers police officer, many Fox 4 viewers asked what they can do to help and support the law enforcement community

If you'd like to donate to the Blue Line Bears organization, visit BlueLineBears.org.