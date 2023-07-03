Teen crash victim to be laid to rest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The loved ones of Eric Paul will gather to say their final goodbyes.

Fort Myers Police said Paul was one of the five teens killed in a single-vehicle crash when the car he was riding in crashed into a lake off of Top Golf Way in Fort Myers.

Visitation is from 1:30 to 3:30 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, the funeral service will follow.

The other four victims were identified as Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Jackson Eyre and Jesus Salinas.

FMPD confirmed four of the five victims worked at a Texas Roadhouse, located off Six Mile Cypress and Challenger Boulevard. Salinas was not an employee of the restaurant.

Alan Hansen, a market partner at SWFL Texas Roadhouses, said those four employees were loved like family and will be missed dearly.

"We’ve got people all over the state of Florida, all over the country, reaching out," said Hansen. "Just a huge part of our family and a chunk of our hearts are missing."

FMPD confirmed speed was a factor in the crash. Paul was only 19 years old and was a passenger in the car.

