Fort Myers Texas Roadhouse holds vigil for teen workers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Texas Roadhouse in Fort Myers closed their doors to the public and opened up for the five families of the five teens who tragically died Sunday night.

Thursday night, friends and family gathered at the Texas Roadhouse at Colonial Square to celebrate the lives of Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, Jackson Eyre, and Jesus Salinas.

“You never prepare for something like this," said Alan Hansen, market partner of Southwest Florida Texas Roadhouses. “It’s just brought us closer as a roadhouse family.”

Following a dove release, candles were lit and speeches were made in remembrance of the five young lives that were lost.

“They never even got to live their legacy, ya know?" said Donald Holscher, a family friend of Amanda Ferguson.

Tear-filled hugs and even some laughter was shared as people stood on tables outside the restaurant to share stories of the five unique personalities.

As the families prepare for the funerals, people are coming together to take away some of the financial burden. Andy's Outreach, an internal donation fund for Texas Roadhouse workers, will be used as a way for people to donate towards funeral expenses. The families have all set up separate Go Fund Me accounts for funeral costs as well.