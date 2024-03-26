Watch Now
TAX UPDATE: 10% additional write off bill for Hurricane Ian losses stalls

The legislation, proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, would allow victims of Hurricane Ian to write off additional losses on their income tax filings.
Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 26, 2024
Disappointing news for Hurricane Ian victims hoping for some tax relief.

Less than three weeks before the deadline to file your federal income taxes, legislation that would have allowed you to write off an additional 10% on your deductions appears to be stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who filed the legislation that would declare Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Idalia as Qualified Federal Disasters, told Fox 4 the bill’s future is uncertain.

“I think that’s gonna have a hard time passing in the Senate,” said Scott.

The Republican Senator says the current tax relief bill is part of a large package that he doesn’t believe will pass.

A Qualified Federal Disaster allows hurricane victims who have unrecovered damages, such as underpayments from your insurance provider, to write off additional losses.

Victims of Hurricane Irma were able to save hundreds, potentially thousands of dollars, due to its disaster declaration at the time.

Despite the disappointing news, Scott said the fight isn’t over.

“I’m gonna keep working on it, figure out a way to see if there’s something else I can attach it to,” said Scott.

