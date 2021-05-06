Tallahassee man arrested for attempting to tamper with evidence in Brown Sugar Festival shooting

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County deputies arrested Larance De’Angelo Humphrey, 29, of Tallahassee, after receiving information that he was attempting to tamper with evidence that may have led to the shooter of 20-year-old of Evereonna Sankey.

On May 4, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Humphrey; however, they were unable to locate him. Today, Humphrey turned himself in.

Humphrey is facing charges of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Homicide (a 1st Degree Felony), and Tampering with Physical Evidence, (a 3rd Degree Felony). He is being held with no bond.

“Our Investigators are receiving leads on a daily basis that are proving helpful in this investigation”, said Sheriff Whidden. “We are encouraging anyone who may have been present during the time of the shooting to please share your videos and/or pictures thru the link provided on our Facebook page”, Whidden stated.

Information submitted is confidential through the department's Axon capture link.

Whidden continued, “We are asking that anyone with any information to please either contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 674-5600 or call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $3,000.00 cash reward."

Additionally, this case has been approved by The Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and has pledged the extra $5000 enhanced reward for a total of $8,000.00.

"Our Detectives are working around the clock to seek justice for all victims of this heinous crime and continue to ask for your help”, said Whidden.